Apple-Books-Top-10

1. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818553 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

3. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin - 9781524796297 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Livid by Patricia Cornwell - 9781538725191 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

7. Triple Cross by James Patterson - 9780316499194 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Long Shadows by David Baldacci - 9781538719794 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy - 9780593535226 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)