Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave as gift to FDR JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 7:10 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — A painting by Winston Churchill that is a piece of both political and Hollywood history is coming up for auction.
Christie’s auction house said Monday that the Moroccan landscape “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” — a gift from Churchill to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt — is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds ($2.1 million to $3.4 million).