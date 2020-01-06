https://www.milfordmirror.com/entertainment/article/An-early-list-of-Golden-Globe-Award-winners-14951754.php
An early list of Golden Globe Award winners
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of early winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy"
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
Best drama TV series: “Succession"
Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
