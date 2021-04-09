Skip to main content
Alert: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.
Alert: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.
April 9, 2021
Updated: April 9, 2021 7:07 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.