AP PHOTOS: Ballet competitors soar in Moscow at Bolshoi ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO, Associated Press June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 2:53 a.m.
A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition prepares herself backstage before performing at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition. The event, which concluded Saturday at the Russian capital's Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Maria Iliushkina and Nikita Korneev of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition. The event, which concluded Saturday at the Russian capital's Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Elina Nasyrova of Russia performs during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Liriy Wakabayashi of Japan, foreground, and Kubanych Shamakeev of Kyrgyzstan perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Alessandro Caggegi of the United Kingdom, right, and Mana Kuwabara of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition warms up backstage at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Elena Svinko of Russia and Marcello Pelizzoni of Italy perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Ekaterina Varlamova of Russia performs during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition warms up at the backstage of the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Anastasia Smirnova of Russia performs during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition gets ready backstage before performing at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Elina Nasyrova of Russia waits for her turn to perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition at the backstage of the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Tomoha Terada of Japan performs during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Daria Chugunova and Lev Kopylov of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition rests backstage after performing at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Participants of the XIV International Ballet Competition warm up backstage before performing during the XIV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. AP
Maria Iliushkina of Russia, left, first prize winner, and Nikita Korneev of Russia, right, third prize winner perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. AP
Winners of the XIV International Ballet Competition greet the spectators after the gala concert at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. AP
MOSCOW (AP) — In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition.
The event, which concluded Saturday at the Russian capital’s Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe.
