10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life

LONDON (AP) \u2014 Ten things to know about the life of Queen Elizabeth II: BRITAIN'S LONGEST-REIGNING MONARCH Elizabeth, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history. In September 2015 she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and seven months. In 2016, Elizabeth also became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. In 2022, she became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history, behind 17th century French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4. Apart from Elizabeth and Victoria, only four other monarchs in British history have reigned for 50 years or more: George III (59 years), Henry III (56 years), Edward III (50 years) and James VI of Scotland (58 years.) ___ HOME-SCHOOLING Like many royals of her time and before, Elizabeth never went to a public school and was never exposed to other students. Instead, she was educated at home with Margaret, her younger sister. Among those who taught her was her father, along with a senior teacher at Eton College, several French and Belgian governesses who taught her French, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, who taught her religion. Elizabeth\u2019s schooling also included learning to ride, swim, dance and the study of fine art and music. ___ \u201cNO. 230873\u201d During World War II, young Princess Elizabeth briefly became known as No. 230873, Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of the Auxiliary Transport Service No. 1. After months of campaigning for her parents\u2019 permission to do something for the war effort, the heir to the throne learned how to drive and service ambulances and trucks. She rose to the rank of honorary Junior Commander within months. ___ \u2018GREAT MIMICKER\u2019 Elizabeth often gave the impression of a serious demeanor, and many have noted her \u201cpoker face,\u201d but those who knew her described her as having a mischievous sense of humor and a talent for mimicry in private company. Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, has said the queen could be \u201cextremely funny in private \u2014 and not everybody appreciates how funny she can be.\u201d Bishop Michael Mann, the monarch\u2019s domestic chaplain, once said that \u201cthe queen imitating the Concorde landing is one of the funniest things you could see.\u201d Ian Paisley, the Northern Irish clergyman and politician, also noted that Elizabeth was a \u201cgreat mimicker\u201d of him. More recently, she showed her mischievous side during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, when she starred in a comic video alongside an animated Paddington Bear and spoke of hiding marmalade sandwiches in her purse. ___ ROYAL TAXPAYER She may have been the queen, but she paid taxes too \u2014 at least since 1992. When Windsor Castle, the queen\u2019s weekend residence, was ravaged by fire in 1992, the public rebelled against paying millions of pounds for repairs. But she voluntarily agreed to pay tax on her personal income. She said she would meet 70 percent of the cost of restoration work, and she also decided to open her home at Buckingham Palace to the public for the first time to generate extra funds from admission fees. ___ LITTLE LILIBET The queen was christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of York, in honor of her mother, paternal grandmother and paternal great-grandmother. But as a child, she was endearingly known as young Lilibet by her family \u2014 said to be because she couldn\u2019t pronounce \u201cElizabeth\u201d properly. In a letter to her grandmother Queen Mary, the young princess wrote: \u201cDear Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely little jersey. We loved staying at Sandringham with you. I lost a top front tooth yesterday morning,\u201d before signing off, \u201cLove from Lilibet.\u201d The nickname became more widely known after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, named their daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021. ___ A STEADFAST ROMANCE Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip enjoyed a stable relationship for more 70 years, a union that far outlasted the marriages of three of her four children: Charles, Anne and Andrew. \u201cHe has been quite simply my strength and stay all these years,\u201d the queen said of Philip on their 50th wedding anniversary. Their story began in 1939, when Prince Philip of Greece, a handsome 18-year-old naval cadet, was detailed to entertain the 13-year-old Elizabeth for a day. Several years later, Philip was invited to join the royal family at Windsor Castle at Christmas, and he soon made discreet inquiries whether he would be considered an eligible suitor. The couple married in Westminster Abbey in 1947. When Philip died in 2021 at age 99, Elizabeth described his passing as leaving a \u201chuge void\u201d in her life, according to their son, Andrew. ___ MULTIPLE BIRTHDAYS Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, but it was sometimes confusing for the public to know when to celebrate. There was no universally fixed day for her \u201cofficial birthday\u201d \u2014 it\u2019s either the first, second or third Saturday in June, and was decided by the government. In Australia, her birthday was celebrated on the second Monday of June, while in Canada, was marked on a Monday either on or before May 24, Queen Victoria\u2019s birthday. Only the queen and those closest to her celebrated her actual birthday in private gatherings. ___ HOW MANY CORGIS? It\u2019s widely known that Elizabeth loved corgis \u2014 Princess Diana reportedly called the dogs the queen\u2019s \u201cmoving carpet\u201d because they accompanied her everywhere. She owned more than 30 corgis over the years. She also had two \u201cdorgis\u201d \u2014 crossbreeds of dachshund and corgi \u2014 named Candy and Vulcan. Elizabeth was photographed hugging one of the dogs as far back as 1936 at age 10, and was given a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday. The breed was introduced to the royal family by her father, King George VI, in 1933, when he bought a male corgi called Dookie from a local kennel. As queen, she also technically owned the thousands of mute swans in open British waters, and had the right to claim all sturgeons, porpoises, whales and dolphins, according to a statute from 1324. ___ 'A PRETTY NICE GIRL' The queen inevitably became the subject of pop songs. The Beatles immortalized her with the tongue-in-cheek "Her Majesty," calling her "a pretty nice girl" though "she doesn't have a lot to say." The brief song, sung by Paul McCartney and recorded in 1969, appeared at the end of the "Abbey Road" album. Other musical treatments weren't so kind. The Sex Pistols' anti-monarchist "God Save The Queen," released right before her Silver Jubilee in 1977, was banned on British television.