Verizon to offer free Disney+ for 1 year

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up.

The offer extends to certain new and existing 4G and 5G customers as well as new Verizon Fios and 5G home internet customers. The promotion begins Nov. 12.

Shares in Netflix, which has dominated the streaming entertainment world for years, slumped almost 3%.

Netflix is trying to hold onto its vast customer base as cheaper alternatives from the likes of Apple, Disney and others go live next month.

Apple is charging only $5 per month for its service, while Disney is selling a service featuring its vast library of treasured films and TV shows for $7 per month. Netflix's most popular U.S. plan costs $13 per month.