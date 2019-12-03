The Latest: Jury selection starts in lawsuit vs. Elon Musk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a defamation lawsuit against Elon Musk (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Jury selection has begun in the defamation trial against Elon Musk after a British diver sued the Tesla CEO over a tweet he said branded him a pedophile.

Prospective jurors called Tuesday to federal court in Los Angeles were asked questions ranging from whether they had a strong opinion on Musk to whether they drive a Tesla.

The billionaire is expected to be called to testify early in the case. The lawsuit arises from a Twitter spat in which Musk called Vernon Unsworth “pedo guy.”

Unsworth helped rescue a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand last year. Musk lashed out after Unsworth dismissed Musk’s effort to build a tiny submarine to save the trapped boys.

___

12 a.m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his troublesome tweets are going on trial in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.

Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped underwater in a Thailand cave, is taking his defamation case against Musk to jurors Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court.

Musk has apologized for lashing out at Unsworth on Twitter by calling him “pedo guy” after the diver belittled Musk’s efforts to help save the trapped boys.

Musk will be called to testify about the tweet widely interpreted to be a reference to a pedophile.

Musk has also run into problems with regulators and agreed to pay $40 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for Tesla tweets that sent stocks fluctuating.