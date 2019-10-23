Report: Smartphone malware targeting Pakistani officials

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A security firm says fake smartphone apps laden with malware are targeting Pakistan's military and government.

A report Wednesday by Canadian company Blackberry identifies new espionage campaigns attempting to steal sensitive data from mobile devices.

Blackberry says it doesn't know who is responsible for the campaigns but says it likely involves state-sponsored hacking groups.

The report says one of the fake apps promised news about Kashmir while others mimicked a pornography website and a philanthropic organization.

The apps often utilized Google's Android operating system and were distributed on social media messaging services such as WhatsApp.

Blackberry, a former mobile phone giant now shifted to the security business, says the campaigns reflect a global trend of hackers targeting mobile devices because people trust them and use them for work and play.