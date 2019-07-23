NowThis site makes business of tweaking Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the most pointed media criticism out there lets its subjects do the talking.

The website NowThis has attracted attention with videos that illustrate inconsistences by Fox News personalities. One posted Tuesday contrasts how the network treated Michelle Obama with her successor as first lady, Melania Trump.

Others show the differences in how Fox covered each administration's use of executive orders and relations with North Korea.

Fox suggests some of the videos are outdated because they include people no longer at the network, and points to NowThis being founded by people who used to work at the Huffington Post. Fox regards the Huffington Post as a liberal publication that opposes it.