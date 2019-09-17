NBC's 'Peacock' streaming service to launch in April

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast's NBCUniversal says its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC's logo, and will be the home for some of the company's most popular shows, including "Parks and Recreation," ''The Office" and "30 Rock."

That means "Parks and Rec" will be leaving Netflix, as well as "The Office."

As Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal prepare to launch their streaming services, they have been taking some of their TV and movie deals away from Netflix. That augurs a future where consumers will have to hunt for their favorite shows and films among lots of different services.

Peacock will also have original TV shows and movies. It will launch in April and will have ads. NBCUniversal on Tuesday did not announce a price.