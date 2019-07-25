Google crushes second quarter earnings expectations

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a woman walks past Google offices in New York. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2019. FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a woman walks past Google offices in New York. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Google crushes second quarter earnings expectations 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google parent Alphabet beat analyst expectations for its second quarter Thursday, pleasing investors and sending its shares up sharply.

The Mountain View, California-based company brought in revenue of $38.9 billion during the quarter, a 19% bump from the same period last year. The company reports it made $14.21 per share, or $9.9 billion during the quarter, nearly triple what it made last year when it paid a $5.1 billion European Commission fine.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting Alphabet to report earnings per share of $11.10 on revenue of $38.2 billion during the second quarter.

Google's stock rose more than 7 percent in after-hours trading immediately after the earnings report was released.