Facebook's Libra currency battered by defections, pushback
Barbarya Ortutay, Ap Technology Writer
Updated
FILE - This April 22, 2005, file photo, shows logos for MasterCard and Visa credit cards at the entrance of a New York coffee shop. Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook’s Libra project, a potentially fatal blow to the social network’s plan for a worldwide digital currency, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. less
FILE - This April 22, 2005, file photo, shows logos for MasterCard and Visa credit cards at the entrance of a New York coffee shop. Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook’s Libra project, a ... more
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
FILE - This April 22, 2005, file photo, shows logos for MasterCard and Visa credit cards at the entrance of a New York coffee shop. Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook’s Libra project, a potentially fatal blow to the social network’s plan for a worldwide digital currency, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. less
FILE - This April 22, 2005, file photo, shows logos for MasterCard and Visa credit cards at the entrance of a New York coffee shop. Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook’s Libra project, a ... more
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Facebook faces a rough road ahead with Libra, but defections by high-profile partners are still unlikely to spell the end for the digital currency.
On Friday, Visa and MasterCard announced their departures from the Libra project, as did e-commerce giant eBay and payments startup Stripe. Last week, PayPal became the first major company to drop out of Libra.
The exodus comes amid growing — not to mention stronger-than-anticipated — regulatory pushback against Libra in the U.S. and elsewhere.