Crusading tech mogul aims to prove CEOs can be activists too

FILE - In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff speaks at a luncheon in San Francisco. In a forthcoming book, "Trailblazer," due out Oct. 15, 2019, Benioff calls on activist CEOs to lead a revolution that puts the welfare of people and the planet ahead of profits.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce founder Marc Benioff runs a $130 billion software empire from the tallest skyscraper in San Francisco. But he is deeply troubled by what his industry has done to worsen an economic divide and other issues polarizing people down on the streets.

So he's urging his fellow CEOs to help fix a "train wreck" of inequality by putting the welfare of people and the planet ahead of profits.

He wants them to take a stand on homelessness, along with other polarizing issues such as gay rights, climate change and gun control. He believes CEOs need to fill what he considers a leadership void that is paralyzing government in times of crisis.

But critics wonder whether a brash billionaire can be trusted to fix problems his industry has exacerbated.