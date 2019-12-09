Amazon says Trump's 'improper pressure' doomed Pentagon bid

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald Trump's "improper pressure" and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon says President Donald Trump's “improper pressure" and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract.

The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing contract to Microsoft in October.

Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors" and Trump's interference.

Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos have been a frequent target of Trump, even before he became president. Bezos personally owns the Washington Post, which Trump has referred to as “fake news” whenever unfavorable stories are published about him.

Amazon said it lost the deal due to Trump's “personal vendetta against Mr. Bezos, Amazon, and the Washington Post.”

The White House and Pentagon didn't immediately return emailed requests for comment Monday.