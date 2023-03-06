Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action

Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., who will lead international climate talks later this year told energy industry power players on Monday that the world must cut emissions 7% every year and eliminate all emissions of methane, strong comments for an oil executive.
But speaking at Ceraweek in Houston, al-Jaber did not directly address emissions from transportation, the destination of most crude oil. Emissions from transport are the largest contributor to climate change in many countries, including the United States.