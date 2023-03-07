Squarespace, WW International rise; Thor, Anika fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Squarespace Inc., up $3.50 to $27.54. The software company's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts. Dick\u2019s Sporting Goods Inc., up $14.65 to $146.79. The sporting goods retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Thor Industries Inc., down $3.52 to $89.06. The recreational vehicle maker cut its profit forecast for the year. WW International Inc., up $3.06 to $6.93. The weight-loss program operator's purchase of Sequence will get it into the prescription drug weight loss business. Anika Therapeutics Inc., down $2.96 to $25.91. The medical technology company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., down $1.03 to $7.38. The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results. Ocular Therapeutix Inc., up 29 cents to $5.88. The biotechnology company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Quotient Technology Inc., up 30 cents to $3.62. The digital coupons company is reportedly considering a sale.