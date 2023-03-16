NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition that includes some of New York's medical marijuana companies sued state cannabis regulators Thursday in an effort to open up licensing to all retail dispensary applicants immediately.
The lawsuit, filed in state court in Albany, claims that state cannabis regulators exceeded their legal authority when they opened the initial application pool in August only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives, instead to everyone. The lawsuit names as defendants the state's Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management, as well as top officials.