FedEx, Hallador rise; Groupon, Blend Labs fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $220.31.

The package delivery company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. down 15 cents to $4.97.

The fuel cell technology company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., down 52 cents to $11.30.

The auto company is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S.

Hallador Energy Co., up 43 cents to $7.92.

The coal, oil and gas producer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Blend Labs Inc., down 52 cents to 95 cents.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Groupon Inc., down 81 cents to $4.09.

The online daily deal service's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

GoHealth, Inc., down $4.28 to $13.22.

The digital health company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Montauk Renewables Inc., down $1.36 to $8.15.

The renewable energy company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.