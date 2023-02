LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co.'s latest quarterly results topped Wall Street's forecasts, as solid growth at the entertainment giant's theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

Disney said Wednesday that it earned $1.28 million, or 70 cents per share, in the three months through Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $1.1 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.