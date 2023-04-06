CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|682¼
|685
|671¼
|675½
|—6½
|Jul
|695
|697½
|684¼
|688
|—6¾
|Sep
|708
|711
|697¼
|700¾
|—7½
|Dec
|727¾
|729¼
|715½
|719½
|—7
|Mar
|740
|740
|727¼
|731
|—7¼
|May
|742¼
|742¼
|732¾
|734¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|725
|725
|715
|718¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|720
|720¾
|720
|720¾
|—6
|Dec
|730
|730
|727¾
|728
|—5½
|Mar
|733
|—5½
|May
|726½
|—5½
|Jul
|721
|—5½
|Est. sales 115,305.
|Wed.'s sales 116,348
|Wed.'s open int 386,278,
|up 10,279
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|652¼
|652½
|641¾
|643½
|—9¼
|Jul
|627
|627¼
|619
|619¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|568¼
|569½
|563
|564¼
|—5
|Dec
|559¼
|560½
|555¼
|556¾
|—4
|Mar
|567¼
|568
|563¼
|564½
|—3¾
|May
|571¾
|573¼
|568½
|569¾
|—3½
|Jul
|573½
|574¾
|570¼
|571½
|—3¼
|Sep
|547¼
|547¼
|544
|545
|—1
|Dec
|534¼
|536¼
|533½
|535
|Mar
|541¾
|May
|543¼
|Jul
|542¾
|544¼
|542¾
|544¼
|+¾
|Sep
|502½
|+¾
|Dec
|486¼
|487
|485½
|487
|+¾
|Jul
|488½
|+¾
|Dec
|466¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 271,649.
|Wed.'s sales 310,738
|Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|341
|344½
|334¼
|340¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|335¾
|343¾
|332
|336¼
|+3½
|Sep
|336½
|345½
|336½
|340
|+3¼
|Dec
|352¼
|358
|346½
|349¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|354
|354¼
|353¾
|353¾
|+2½
|May
|363½
|+2
|Jul
|356
|+2
|Sep
|351¼
|+2
|Dec
|351¼
|+2
|Mar
|352¾
|+2
|Jul
|336¼
|+2
|Sep
|352
|+2
|Est. sales 688.
|Wed.'s sales 845
|Wed.'s open int 4,481,
|up 105
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1510
|1510¼
|1483¼
|1492½
|—18½
|Jul
|1478½
|1479¾
|1455¾
|1462½
|—15¼
|Aug
|1424¾
|1427½
|1405¾
|1412½
|—11¾
|Sep
|1347¾
|1351¼
|1332¼
|1338¼
|—9
|Nov
|1316
|1320¼
|1303¾
|1309¾
|—6¼
|Jan
|1322¼
|1326½
|1310½
|1316¼
|—6
|Mar
|1315¾
|1319¾
|1305¼
|1310½
|—5½
|May
|1316½
|1317½
|1306¾
|1312¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|1320¼
|1320¼
|1310¼
|1315¼
|—5
|Aug
|1302
|—3¾
|Sep
|1264½
|—3¾
|Nov
|1250
|1251
|1243¾
|1249
|—2¼
|Jan
|1248¾
|—2½
|Mar
|1237½
|—2½
|May
|1230½
|+¼
|Jul
|1233¼
|1239¾
|1222½
|1232½
|—2½
|Aug
|1221¾
|—2½
|Sep
|1201½
|—2½
|Nov
|1173
|—2½
|Jul
|1169
|—2½
|Nov
|1135½
|—2½
|Est. sales 238,536.
|Wed.'s sales 278,013
|Wed.'s open int 733,435
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.22
|55.34
|54.04
|54.53
|—.69
|Jul
|55.44
|55.57
|54.28
|54.73
|—.71
|Aug
|55.17
|55.29
|54.06
|54.49
|—.68
|Sep
|54.85
|54.89
|53.70
|54.13
|—.66
|Oct
|54.41
|54.41
|53.30
|53.69
|—.64
|Dec
|54.27
|54.27
|53.08
|53.48
|—.62
|Jan
|54.04
|54.04
|53.00
|53.41
|—.60
|Mar
|53.77
|53.86
|52.92
|53.39
|—.58
|May
|53.74
|53.80
|52.95
|53.39
|—.57
|Jul
|53.28
|53.79
|53.22
|53.42
|—.58
|Aug
|53.53
|53.53
|53.31
|53.31
|—.58
|Sep
|53.50
|53.50
|53.15
|53.15
|—.57
|Oct
|52.90
|—.58
|Dec
|52.60
|53.15
|52.60
|52.87
|—.57
|Jan
|52.79
|—.55
|Mar
|52.60
|—.54
|May
|52.60
|—.55
|Jul
|52.62
|—.56
|Aug
|52.56
|—.56
|Sep
|52.55
|—.56
|Oct
|52.43
|—.56
|Dec
|52.45
|—.56
|Jul
|52.36
|—.56
|Oct
|52.35
|—.56
|Dec
|52.21
|—.56
|Est. sales 158,653.
|Wed.'s sales 118,320
|Wed.'s open int 486,529,
|up 2,576
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|450.60
|455.40
|445.40
|454.30
|+3.70
|Jul
|447.00
|450.30
|442.80
|449.70
|+2.90
|Aug
|438.30
|441.10
|435.20
|440.90
|+2.30
|Sep
|426.90
|428.40
|423.70
|428.30
|+1.30
|Oct
|417.60
|418.00
|413.80
|417.10
|—.40
|Dec
|415.50
|415.60
|411.00
|414.30
|—1.10
|Jan
|410.90
|411.00
|406.70
|409.90
|—1.00
|Mar
|401.20
|401.50
|397.60
|401.00
|—.20
|May
|396.50
|396.60
|393.30
|396.60
|+.70
|Jul
|395.30
|395.90
|393.50
|395.90
|+1.30
|Aug
|391.60
|391.70
|390.40
|391.70
|+1.00
|Sep
|387.30
|387.30
|386.00
|387.10
|+1.10
|Oct
|378.70
|380.40
|378.70
|379.70
|+1.00
|Dec
|379.40
|380.30
|376.00
|378.40
|+1.00
|Jan
|375.70
|+1.00
|Mar
|372.80
|+1.00
|May
|372.40
|+1.00
|Jul
|372.40
|+1.00
|Aug
|370.30
|+1.00
|Sep
|366.30
|+1.00
|Oct
|365.50
|+1.00
|Dec
|364.70
|+1.00
|Jul
|363.20
|+1.00
|Oct
|363.20
|+1.00
|Dec
|357.60
|+1.00
|Est. sales 144,226.
|Wed.'s sales 111,987
|Wed.'s open int 438,949,
|up 2,343