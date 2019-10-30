Zynga: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $230.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of "FarmVille" and other online games posted revenue of $345.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $394.8 million, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zynga said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $222.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.55 billion.

Zynga shares have risen 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.21, a climb of 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZNGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZNGA