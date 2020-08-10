Zynerba: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DEVON, Pa. (AP) _ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) on Monday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its second quarter.

The Devon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $4.22. A year ago, they were trading at $11.25.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZYNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZYNE