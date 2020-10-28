Zovio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Zovio Inc (ZVO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.87. A year ago, they were trading at $1.60.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVO