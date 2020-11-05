Zoetis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $479 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.76 to $3.81 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.55 billion to $6.63 billion.

Zoetis shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 7%. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZTS