YRC: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) _ YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) on Monday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its second quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.88. A year ago, they were trading at $3.01.

