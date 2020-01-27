Wynn, Nike, fall; D.R. Horton, CenterState rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Alphabet Inc., down $32.81 to $1,433.90

State and federal attorneys plan to share information on their probes of Google, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Starbucks Corp., down $3.30 to $88.73

The chain restaurant and others have been temporarily closing stores in China as that nation tries to contain a virus outbreak.

D.R. Horton Inc., up $1.16 to $59.67

The homebuilder's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

CenterState Bank Corp., up 45 cents to $23.78

The regional bank is being bought by South State Corp. in a stock deal.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $10.86 to $123.89

The resort operator, which gets most of its revenue from the Chinese gambling haven of Macao, could be squeezed by the new virus outbreak.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.71 to $76.71

Bond yields fell significantly, which can hurt a bank's ability to charge lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.

American Airlines Inc., down $1.53 to $26.11

Airlines and other companies that focus on travel are tumbling over fears that the spread of a virus will hurt demand.

Nike Inc., down $1.79 to $100.24

The sneaker and apparel company gets about 15% of its revenue from China, where shopping could be constrained by the virus outbreak.