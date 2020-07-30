World Fuel Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period.

World Fuel Services shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.88, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

