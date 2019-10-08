World Bank: Trade tensions could block path out of poverty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising trade tensions are threatening to block a path out of poverty for the world's poorest countries: their ability to manufacture low-cost parts for multinational corporations.

In a report Tuesday, the World Bank warns that trade conflicts between major countries — specifically the United States and China — are disrupting supply chains and causing manufacturers to delay investment decisions to avoid getting caught in a trade-war crossfire.

For years, developing countries have managed to "export their way out of poverty" by supplying multinational companies, said World Bank economist Aaditya Mattoo, who co-directed the study. But rising protectionism "could stymie" that progress. The worst-case scenario looks ugly: Up to 30.7 million people worldwide could fall into poverty — incomes below $5.50 a day — if the trade relations continue to deteriorate.