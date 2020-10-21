Winnebago: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $42.5 million.

The Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $737.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.4 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

Winnebago shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

