Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $74.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Williams-Sonoma expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.77 billion to $5.9 billion.

Williams-Sonoma shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.75, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

