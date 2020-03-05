Willdan: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $129.4 million in the period.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.60 per share.

Willdan shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.59, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

