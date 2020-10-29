https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/West-Bancorp-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15684789.php
West Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.
The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24.3 million.
West Bancorp shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.
