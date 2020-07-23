W.W. Grainger: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $114 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $3.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

W.W. Grainger shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWW