W.R. Grace: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7 million.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $419.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, W.R. Grace expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 88 cents.

W.R. Grace shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year.

