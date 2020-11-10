Vital Farms: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $53.4 million in the period.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $214 million.

