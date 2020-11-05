Vista Outdoor: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) _ Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $79.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $575.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Vista Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $530 million.

Vista Outdoor shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTO