Virtu Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $116.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $656.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $362.3 million.

Virtu Financial shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

