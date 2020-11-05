Viav Solutions: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $284.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $300 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Viav Solutions shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAV