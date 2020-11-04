https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Vector-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15702506.php
Vector: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.1 million.
The Miami-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.
The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $547.8 million in the period.
Vector shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.38, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.
