Vector: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $454.5 million in the period.

Vector shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR