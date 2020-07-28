Utah Medical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) _ Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

Utah Medical shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 2% in the last 12 months.

