United States Lime: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.08.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period.

United States Lime shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.04, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

