United: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.94 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $11.38 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.43 billion.

United expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.25 to $12.25 per share.

United shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.88, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.

