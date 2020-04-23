Union Pacific: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.47 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

Union Pacific shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP