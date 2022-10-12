West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe's biggest nuclear power plant off the invaded country's power grid Wednesday.
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating.