Uber, Lyft rerouted for post-pandemic profitability

Uber and Lyft are taking different routes around the roadblock the virus pandemic dropped on their paths to profitability.
The companies have racked up tens of billions of dollars in losses since starting up, and the slump in passenger activity has pushed profitability ever further off into the future. A mix of cost-cutting and shifting the focus from moving people to delivering food has helped them weather the downturn, while raising investors' confidence that each could finally make a profit before 2021 ends.