US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

3. The Maid by Nita Prose - 9780593356166 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Invisible by Danielle Steel - 9781984821591 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Shielding Sierra by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production)

6. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781501139246 - (Washington Square Press)

8. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman - 9780735211742 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Girl in the Mist by Kristen Ashley - 9781954680074 - (Kristen Ashley)

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)