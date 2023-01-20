Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1ScilexHldg 11.32 +3.72 Up 48.9
2VaxxinityA 3.00 +.98 Up 48.5
3A2ZSmart 2.33 +.71 Up 43.8
4SolunaHldgpf 3.42 +1.04 Up 43.8
5MicroCloudn 11.22 +3.27 Up 41.1
6ProfDvrsrs 4.32 +1.25 Up 40.7
7SoYoungInt 2.42 +.63 Up 35.2
8MgicEmprn 2.80 +.72 Up 34.6
9uCldlnkGph 4.77 +1.21 Up 34.0
10Astronics 14.66 +3.67 Up 33.4
11VeraTherA 8.99 +2.25 Up 33.4
12AnPacBiors 9.63 +2.38 Up 32.8
13PLBYGrp 3.69 +.91 Up 32.7
14BiomeaFus 9.82 +2.38 Up 32.0
15BrickllBiotrs 2.26 +.54 Up 31.3
16EargoIncrs 14.56 +3.46 Up 31.2
17WerewolfTh 4.30 +1.02 Up 31.1
189FIncrs 5.00 +1.16 Up 30.2
19PoetTechn 5.59 +1.29 Up 30.0
20NuZeeIncrs 12.56 +2.88 Up 29.8
21Neonode 12.73 +2.88 Up 29.2
22EvokePharrs 3.97 +.89 Up 28.9
23Neovascrs 27.70 +6.16 Up 28.6
24Cadiz h 4.37 +.97 Up 28.5
25AtlasLithiun 9.68 +2.14 Up 28.5
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1ChinaNtOnrs 1.95 —10.15 Off 83.9
2BitBroLtdrs 2.27 —7.11 Off 75.8
3Arcimotors 2.24 —2.42 Off 51.9
4Aceragenrs 5.21 —4.00 Off 43.5
5EdesaBioth 1.48 —1.04 Off 41.3
6AGBAGr 2.50 —1.62 Off 39.3
7ZyversaTher 2.16 —1.30 Off 37.6
8EHangHldg 11.10 —5.79 Off 34.3
9Surmodics 25.46 —10.77 Off 29.7
10CompssTh 3.70 —1.49 Off 28.7
11ChkPntThrs 5.43 —2.17 Off 28.6
12GoldnSunAn 1.60 .60 Off 27.3
13PulseBiosci 2.85 —1.03 Off 26.5
14MGLGlbln 3.44 —1.21 Off 26.0
15Personalis 2.15 .72 Off 25.1
16DigitlBrndrs 2.57 .80 Off 23.7
17AtlisMotrAn 4.54 —1.37 Off 23.2
18ioneern 13.34 —3.76 Off 22.0
19BluebirdBio 6.20 —1.69 Off 21.4
20ShiftPixyrs 11.70 —3.18 Off 21.4
21LipellaPharn 2.51 .68 Off 21.2
22EUDAHlthn 1.72 .44 Off 20.4
23Cellectis 3.06 .78 Off 20.3
24AcerTher 2.41 .59 Off 19.7
25FaroTech 27.87 —6.80 Off 19.6
—————————
