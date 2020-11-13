1FivePrimeTh 21.41 +16.41 Up328.2
2GreenlTech 6.10 +4.01 Up191.9
3UrovantSci 16.02 +7.94 Up 98.3
4CBAKEnTch 6.15 +3.02 Up 96.5
5AptevoThhrs 44.98 +21.28 Up 89.8
6ElectrVeh 6.29 +2.70 Up 75.2
7KaziaThera 10.05 +4.00 Up 66.1
8Celcuity 9.33 +3.64 Up 64.0
9DragVicIntrs 4.14 +1.41 Up 51.6
10NatlCineMda 3.02 +1.02 Up 51.0
11Innodata 4.24 +1.40 Up 49.3
12CureVacn 75.20 +24.72 Up 49.0
13TraconPhh 7.63 +2.45 Up 47.3
14NatlHldgsrs 2.72 +.84 Up 44.7
15PrecisBio 9.63 +2.93 Up 43.6
16SinoGlobShrs 2.74 +.83 Up 43.5
17LandsEnd 22.61 +6.79 Up 42.9
18EbixInc 27.68 +8.26 Up 42.5
19ReadingIntA 3.27 +.96 Up 41.6
20AyroIncrs 3.99 +1.16 Up 41.0
21ViewRay 3.90 +1.12 Up 40.3
22ChefsWarehs 19.45 +5.40 Up 38.4
23DiamndbkEn 33.60 +9.24 Up 37.9
24SotherlyHtls 2.16 +.59 Up 37.6
25CelsiusHldg 32.58 +8.86 Up 37.4
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1180LifeMrg 2.45 —2.54 Off 50.9
2Aemetish 2.21 —2.11 Off 48.8
3eGainCorp 11.53 —6.80 Off 37.1
4Quidel 198.65 —84.80 Off 29.9
5TomiEnvirn 4.99 —2.11 Off 29.7
6AkernaCp 2.89 —1.22 Off 29.7
7LeapTherap 1.60 .60 Off 27.3
8ArcturusTh 47.47 —15.89 Off 25.1
9Biogen 248.59 —80.31 Off 24.4
10EnergyFocrs 5.34 —1.67 Off 23.8
11PalomarHld 75.68 —22.97 Off 23.3
12KandiTech 7.22 —2.17 Off 23.1
13ArenaPhar 66.68 —19.96 Off 23.0
14VoyagerTher 8.55 —2.43 Off 22.1
15PainTherap 8.37 —2.33 Off 21.8
16RumblOnBrs 34.27 —9.05 Off 20.9
17Tilray 7.65 —1.98 Off 20.6
18Fluidigm 6.01 —1.55 Off 20.5
19BeyndMeat 124.74 —32.12 Off 20.5
20USEnrgyrs 3.21 .82 Off 20.3
21PelotnInter 100.79 —24.67 Off 19.7
22Humanigenn 9.44 —2.28 Off 19.5
23EnlivexTher 9.28 —2.22 Off 19.3
24ZoomVideoA 403.58 —96.53 Off19.3
25Overstk.com 54.51 —12.82 Off 19.0
—————————